24 dogs rescued after WPTV investigation into suspected animal hoarding at Martin County home

PALM CITY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant Monday at a Palm City home in connection with an alleged animal hoarding case.

Sheriff’s deputies rescued 24 dogs from a home in the 1245 block of Southwest Alligator Street following a WPTV investigation. WPTV was told that the hoarding case involves Border Collies.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said the owner of the home, Paige O'Donnell, will face about 40 charges — one felony and one misdemeanor for each of the dogs they rescued.

This search warrant comes after WPTV's investigation revealed that Martin County Animal Control officers and sheriff's deputies had visited homes in the area at least 11 times since 2020 — all related to concerns about dogs and their owners.

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This isn't the first time law enforcement in Martin County saw filth inside this house on Alligator Street.

Last week, WPTV reported neighbors' concerns about this property, which included multiple calls to law enforcement over the years.

As law enforcement continued to respond, the homeowner built a fence and stopped letting deputies in — making it hard to find probable cause for a warrant.

But after WPTV started asking the sheriff’s office about the house, they decided to look into it once again.

"We could not legally just run into the house based on what people said. We had to get our own information. So, days of surveillance out here, days of trying to negotiate with Paige… but she agreed last week to surrender one of the dogs to us," Budensiek said.

The sheriff said that dog appeared to be malnourished, giving them the probable cause to execute a warrant Monday.

Investigators on Monday were busy sweeping the house to make sure no dogs were hiding inside or dead.

Meanwhile, the 24 dogs rescued will be taken to the Humane Society in Martin County for care.