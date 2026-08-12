Palm City home condemned after woman arrested in worst animal hoarding case Humane Society has seen

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm City home has been condemned after Paige O'Donnell was arrested on 72 charges in connection with the hoarding of 36 Border Collies in what the Humane Society calls the worst animal hoarding case it has ever seen.

WATCH BELOW: 'Worst case we've ever seen': Humane Society caring for 36 rescued dogs

'Worst case we've ever seen': Humane Society caring for 36 rescued dogs

The Martin County Building Department posted a notice of condemnation to the gate of the home on Wednesday. The notice states occupancy is prohibited as the structure is unfit for human occupancy as defined by section 21.75.3, citing an unsanitary single family residence.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested O'Donnell on Monday following a lengthy investigation into animal welfare concerns at her residence.

WPTV

When deputies executed a search warrant, they discovered dogs covered in feces and urine living in a home with no functioning air conditioning and floors covered in waste and garbage, a probable cause affidavit said.

O'Donnell faces 72 charges in the case.

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