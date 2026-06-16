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Tiger Woods DUI case: Prosecutors to subpoena medical records after March 2026 arrest

Florida prosecutors will issue a subpoena for Woods' medical records on June 30 after he pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence following an arrest in March 2026 on Jupiter Island
Body camera video provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows golfer Tiger Woods in handcuffs in the back of a patrol car on March 27, 2026.
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Body camera video provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows golfer Tiger Woods in handcuffs in the back of a patrol car on March 27, 2026.
Body camera video provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows golfer Tiger Woods in handcuffs in the back of a patrol car on March 27, 2026.
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MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Florida prosecutors will issue a subpoena for Tiger Woods' medical records after he pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence following an arrest in March on Jupiter Island.

Tiger Woods fights subpoena for prescription records in DUI case

The State of Florida filed a notice on June 15 in the County Court of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit in Martin County, announcing it will issue a subpoena on June 30 for records related to Woods' treatment or hospitalization.

According to the filing, the subpoena will specifically seek:

  • Any and all reports documenting statements Woods made regarding alcohol or chemical substance use
  • Any and all drug screen results
  • The name of the person who performed any testing

The filing was submitted by Assistant State Attorney Nirlaine Tallandier Smartt on behalf of State Attorney Thomas R. Bakkedahl.

Any objections to the subpoena must be delivered to the Assistant State Attorney within 10 days.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Tiger Woods was booked at the Martin County Sheriff's Office on March 27, 2026, on suspicion of DUI after investigators said he hit another vehicle and rolled over his Range Rover on Jupiter Island.

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In this image from police body camera video released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, golfer Tiger Woods hangs up his cellphone and tells a sheriff deputy “I was just talking to the president" following a car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., Friday, March 27, 2026.

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Golfer Tiger Woods stands by his overturned vehicle in Jupiter Island, Fla., on Friday, March 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Jason Oteri)

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Body camera video provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows golfer Tiger Woods in handcuffs in the back of a patrol car on March 27, 2026.

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Tiger Woods leaves the Martin County Sheriff's Office jail facility following his involvement in a car crash where he was arrested on a DUI charge on Friday, March 27, 2026 (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

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In this image from police body camera video released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, golfer Tiger Woods hangs up his cellphone and tells a sheriff deputy “I was just talking to the president" following a car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., Friday, March 27, 2026.

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Prosecutors move to subpoena Woods' prescription drug records

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Golfing legend Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he was involved in a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, in Martin County on March 27, 2026.

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Tiger Woods' arrest: Body cam video to be released this week

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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