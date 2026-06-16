Tiger Woods DUI case: Prosecutors to subpoena medical records after March 2026 arrest

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Florida prosecutors will issue a subpoena for Tiger Woods' medical records after he pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence following an arrest in March on Jupiter Island.

Tiger Woods fights subpoena for prescription records in DUI case

The State of Florida filed a notice on June 15 in the County Court of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit in Martin County, announcing it will issue a subpoena on June 30 for records related to Woods' treatment or hospitalization.

According to the filing, the subpoena will specifically seek:



Any and all reports documenting statements Woods made regarding alcohol or chemical substance use

Any and all drug screen results

The name of the person who performed any testing

The filing was submitted by Assistant State Attorney Nirlaine Tallandier Smartt on behalf of State Attorney Thomas R. Bakkedahl.

Any objections to the subpoena must be delivered to the Assistant State Attorney within 10 days.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Region Martin County 'Very worried for him': Tiger Woods charged with DUI following crash Michael Hoffman

Golf Tiger Woods faces DUI charges following rollover crash in Florida Emma Romano

Region Martin County After crash, Tiger Woods told deputy he was 'talking to the president' R.J. Rico, AP

Golf Tiger Woods gets court OK to travel for treatment after DUI Audra Schroeder

Region Martin County WATCH: Tiger Woods DUI arrest captured on body cam video Scott Sutton

Golf Tiger Woods released from jail following DUI arrest Scott Sutton

Golf Prosecutors move to subpoena Woods' prescription drug records Mike Schneider, AP

Region Martin County Tiger Woods' arrest: Body cam video to be released this week Tyler Hatfield

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