Humane Society of the Treasure Coast begins placing rescued Border Collies in new homes

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast has begun placing rescued Border Collies into new homes and is sharing photos from one of the first successful adoptions.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW: 36 rescued border collies up for adoption starting Sept. 1

36 rescued border collies up for adoption starting Sept. 1

The shelter said it is allowing each Border Collie time to settle into its new home. The shelter said staff will remain in regular contact with adopters, conduct follow-ups, and provide continued support throughout the transition. Ongoing training classes will also be available to adopters for any Border Collie needing additional training or support as they adjust to their new life.

The news comes a day after Paige O'Donnell pleaded not guilty to 72 charges stemming from what the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast called the worst animal hoarding case in its history, while legally surrendering the 36 Border Collies rescued from her Palm City home for adoption.

Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

To protect the privacy of adopters during the transition period, the shelter is not releasing any identifying information about the adopters at this time.

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast said it is taking the adoption process seriously to ensure the well-being, safety, and happiness of each dog.

The shelter is also reminding the public that many other animals are still waiting for homes.

A "Name Your Price" adoption special for any dog or cat over 1 year old remains in place until further notice. For more information, visit hstc1.org.

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