Brightline station location debate divides Martin County community and commissioner

STUART, Fla. — Martin County Commissioner Ed Ciampi called on county staff to open discussions with Brightline leadership about potentially moving the planned train station away from its previously agreed-upon downtown Stuart location.

WATCH BELOW: 'Most of the people are going to want to go to downtown Stuart,' Steven Vitale tells WPTV's Cassandra Garcia

Brightline station location debate divides Martin County community, commissioner

"I would ask our staff to begin a conversation and discussions with Brightline leadership for the possibility of changing the location from where it is currently, which creates parking issues and other issues," Ciampi said.

Brightline and the county had previously agreed the station would be built on the site that's currently a parking lot across from the courthouse in downtown Stuart. Ciampi suggested revisiting the fairgrounds as an alternative site.

His comments come after the FEC sent a letter to, then Stuart mayor, Christopher Collins explaining it does not support a Brightline station in Stuart. They said the proposed station violates U.S. Coast Guard rules because it would require the St. Lucie River Railroad bridge to be down while the train stops at the station.

"If a station, which some people like and some people don't, is deemed too close by the Army Corps of Engineers or the U.S. Coast Guard or whoever is involved, then it comes off the table for me," Ciampi said. "If you move it further south to the fairgrounds, that issue comes totally off the table."

Community members had mixed reactions to the commissioner's suggestion.

"That's a well thought out opinion, because there is a lot of congestion in the proposed location," resident Paul Gedwed said.

However, Steven Vitale, owner of the Colorado Inn, sees value in keeping the station downtown.

"Most of the people are going to want to go to downtown Stuart, so why would we want to build a train station that people can't walk to," Vitale said.

Lisa Freitas, owner of Lisa Gay Fashion, said her downtown store will benefit regardless of where the station is built.

"Just get it done, wherever they decide to put it as long as it's in Martin County," Freitas said.

The county said Ciampi's comments are not official direction for staff to make changes. The topic would need to return to the board for a discussion and vote before staff can take action on exploring a new location.

In the meantime, the county is still waiting to hear back on its grant application to fund the Brightline station before the project can move forward.

WPTV

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