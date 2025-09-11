Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Indian River County to cut positions, reduce program funding to increase sheriff's budget by over $6 million

The Indian River County Board of Commissioners will be holding its final budget hearing Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.
Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers 09052025.jpg
Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV
Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers 09052025.jpg
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The funding feud between Indian River County and the sheriff's office could soon be over following the county's budget hearing Wednesday night.

WPTV has been following the budget battle for months as Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers has been asking the city to increase his budget.

The sheriff initially asked for a $14.6 million increase to his budget in July before amending that to $12.2 million. The County Administrator and Office of Management and Budget then responded by proposing a $6 million increase.

At Wednesday's meeting, the board of commissioners voted to give the sheriff's office an additional $6.8 million, for a total budget of $87.77 million.

To supply this funding, the county decided to eliminate six county positions totaling around $400,000 and reduce program funding by about $500,000.

The Indian River County Board of Commissioners will be holding its final budget hearing Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. at the County Administration Building.

