Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River County

Actions

Sheriff Eric Flowers revises budget request, says negotiations met with 'clear lack of understanding'

Final decision on budget must be made by September
Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers says it should be up to voters to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana. April 2, 2024
Jon Shainman/WPTV
Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers says it should be up to voters to decide whether to legalize recreation marijuana.<br/>
Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers says it should be up to voters to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana. April 2, 2024
Posted

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers is seeking a solution to the budget standoff he is engaged in with the county.

On Monday, the sheriff shared a letter with the media, which he also sent to the county, revising his original budget from $14.6 million to $12.2 million.

In the letter, the sheriff said his new request leaves both unfunded and deferred needs. It also had some strong words for the county administrator.

"My multiple attempts to negotiate in good faith with the County Administrator have been met with resistance and a clear lack of understanding about the public safety priorities Governor (Ron) DeSantis has set for local government. The men and women of the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, as well as the great people of our community, recognize the importance of first responders and are counting on you to fund our essential mission. Indian River County continues to be a great, safe place to live, work, and play because of the hard work of our first responders," the letter said.

The county administrator told WPTV last month it was unlikely the sheriff's initial full request would have been approved.

A final decision on the budget must be made by September.

Read below the full letter that Flowers sent to Indian River County commissioners:

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

IRC deputy pay

Region Indian River County

Budget battle over deputy pay continues as sheriff rallies public support

Romelo Styles
Indian River County Sheriff Budget Request

Region Indian River County

Funding feud continues between Indian River County and sheriff over $14.6M

Romelo Styles
Romelo Styles Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers.png

Region Indian River County

Sheriff urges support for increased budget to avoid cuts

Romelo Styles

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening