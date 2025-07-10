Funding feud continues between Indian River County and sheriff over $14.6M request

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The funding fight between the Indian River County Commission and the Sheriff’s Office continues, with no final decision yet on whether the sheriff will get the $14.6 million increase he’s requesting.

Sheriff Eric Flowers made his case during Wednesday’s budget workshop, asking for the money to be added to his existing $78 million budget.

“I asked for 14 million dollars. I asked for 14 million dollars. There’s a reason for it,” Flowers told commissioners.

The county initially offered around $5 million and later scrambled to find an additional $1.3 million.

“We’re talking 10 thousand dollars per sworn employee, and 2,500 dollars per civilian. That’s 6 million dollars,” said Commissioner Darrell Loar.

Still, Flowers said the offer falls short of what’s needed to maintain operations and provide competitive pay.

“We will have to make cuts; there’s no situation where that gets me where I need to be,” Flowers said.

Commissioners pointed out they’ve already made sizable investments in public safety.

“Twenty-two million dollars in four years,” said Commissioner Joe Earman.

Residents who spoke during public comment overwhelmingly supported the sheriff’s request.

“I am here to ask you to give the sheriff the resources needed to protect our community,” one speaker said.

Another described the toll low pay is taking on deputies.

“This deputy cried in bed next to me, telling me how he couldn’t pay his mortgage,” one woman shared.

Even after locating an extra $1.3 million, commissioners asked the county administrator to search for more funding options.

“If there’s any other place in the budget where we can trim spending and redirect it to the sheriff,” said Commissioner Laura Moss.

After the meeting, Sheriff Flowers said he believes there’s still room for compromise.

“I feel like they understand the number they’re coming in at is just not an acceptable number. I’m hopeful that we’ll sit down and figure out something that works for all of us,” he said.

County leaders have made it clear they won’t raise the millage rate to cover the gap, but negotiations will continue. A final decision must be made by September.

