Indian River County Sheriff's Office will no longer provide deputies for free at county meetings

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — We continue to follow the budget battle between Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers and county leaders, including how much taxpayer dollars will fund public safety.

The two sides are still millions of dollars apart.

The sheriff is now implementing more visible measures to secure additional funding for his agency.

Flowers' budget was not on Tuesday's Indian River County Commission agenda, but the budget standoff was still visible in the absence of a sheriff's deputy inside the chambers.

"Are you trying to make a point with the commission?" WPTV reporter Jon Shainman asked Flowers.

"Oh, absolutely, they need to know. They need to understand that this should be a partnership," Flowers replied.

Flowers said he's been providing deputies for free, but now, if the commission wants deputies on hand during meetings, they will have to pay $60 per hour with a three-hour minimum per deputy.

"We're at a very contentious point over the budget situation," Flowers said.

The sheriff initially asked for a $14.6 million increase to his budget in July.

He amended that to $12.2 million before the county commission last week approved a $6 million increase.

"Again, the cost of doing business has increased, but this was a little different," County Commission Chair Joe Flescher said.

The commissioner also added that the sheriff's budget has increased by $22 million in the past four years, with the sheriff's office receiving most of the county's added ad valorem tax revenue.

"Well over 75% of that (tax revenue) was allocated to the sheriff's increase," Flescher said.

Flowers said he's frustrated that this has become personal.

"They've made it about Eric Flowers. It was never about me," Flowers said. "It's about law enforcement, it's about public safety. It's about ensuring that Indian River County is a safe place to live, work and play."

The sheriff said if the county can't increase its budget figure, he plans to take his concerns to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the governor's Cabinet in Tallahassee, which could potentially force the county's hand.