INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers held a news conference Friday morning to express concerns about funding for the agency in order to continue to keep residents and the county safe.

WATCH BELOW: 'I'm going to continue to fight to ensure that we have the resources that we need,' Sheriff Eric Flowers says

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers discusses budget battle with county

"If you look at the budget that was presented this year, every single office was approved, except for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office," Flowers said. "The clerk's office asked for an increase, and they got it. The comptroller; tax collector asked for an increase, and they got it. The county got 26 new positions they asked for, and they got it. We are the only one in those budget workshops (that) they have made the decision not to fund."

The sheriff initially asked for a $14.6 million increase to his budget in July. He amended that to $12.2 million before the county commission in August approved a $6 million increase.

Flowers doubled down on comments that he's made to WPTV over the past couple of months and reiterated the sheriff's office's need for funding.

“I'm going to continue to fight to ensure that we have the resources that we need to protect this county and to do the things that are necessary to make this a great place to live, work, and play,” he said.

WATCH BELOW: Theft, burglary that occurred in county buildings leads to arrests

Sheriff talks about 2 arrests in Indian River County

Prior to his discussion about budget issues, Flowers mentioned two incidents that occurred in county buildings and credited his agency for the arrests of the suspects. One man entered a building after hours via an unlocked door, and a convicted felon, who was part of the county’s cleaning crew, was caught on camera stealing money from someone's office.

"Here's two great examples in the last month of where thefts are occurring in their building, and they're not willing to fund us, and what we need, to do our operation over here," Flowers said.

The sheriff said it is up to commissioners to ensure that his agency has the funds to continue to serve and protect the county.

"They can change the course. They can make different choices, and I urge them to look at what's happening right underneath their noses," Flowers said, "look at how valuable law enforcement is to them and make the right decisions."

County commissioners have two meetings scheduled for next week, one on Tuesday and one on Wednesday, before the budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year is finalized at the end of September.

