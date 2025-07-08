Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers urges support for increased budget amid safety concerns

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — One day before county commissioners vote on the proposed Indian River County budget, Sheriff Eric Flowers is making a final push arguing the money his office receives directly impacts the safety of the entire community.

Flowers is requesting a total of $93,547,675 for his department, a nearly $14 million increase over last year’s budget. However, county officials are recommending $83,646,672, a $5 million increase from the previous year.

County Administrator John Titkanich said limited resources are a factor.

“I don’t have a printing press, I can’t make money,” Titkanich told WPTV.

However, Flowers disagrees, saying it’s not a matter of revenue, it’s about priorities.

“The county is making decisions to spend money like they’re going to Disney World, when law enforcement is the backbone of what makes Indian River County what it is,” Flowers said.

The sheriff has spent the last month rallying public support, warning that the budget shortfall could impact staffing. He cited the recent departure of a school resource officer who left for a $79,000-a-year job in Port St. Lucie—leaving behind a $53,000 salary in Indian River County. According to Flowers, that deputy would’ve stayed if offered $73,000.

Lance Lunceford, president of the Indian River County Taxpayers Association, agrees that retention is key.

“These men and women put their life on the line for us every single day," he said. "I know everyone wants to do to everything they can to support them and make sure they’re part of our great Indian River County family.”

Flowers said if the funding doesn’t come through, the department will have to cut services.

“We’re going to have to make some very difficult decisions,” he said. “There are going to be things we’re currently doing that we’ll either have to stop doing or we won’t provide those services anymore.”

The sheriff is urging the public to attend Wednesday morning’s commission meeting at 9 a.m., where a final vote on the budget is expected.

“Wednesday is going to be critical for the public to come out and explain to the commission that they’re behind us,” Flowers said.