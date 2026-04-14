Indian River County settles budget dispute with sheriff, provides $3.5 million

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A settlement has been reached amid a heated, ongoing budget standoff between the Indian River County sheriff and county commissioners.

The county's board of commissioners on Tuesday released a statement saying the dispute over the fiscal year 2025-26 budget, which had led to court litigation and an appeal before the Florida Administration Commission, had been resolved.

This is a story that WPTV has been closely following since last August.

Under the terms of the settlement, the county will provide an additional $3.5 million to the sheriff's office. In return, Sheriff Eric Flowers agreed to dismiss both the pending lawsuit and administrative appeal and will not pursue further amendments to the fiscal year 2025–2026 budget except in the event of an emergency.

"The Board affirms its commitment to putting recent conflicts behind and moving forward in a cooperative, professional partnership with the Sheriff's Office for the benefit of all residents," Board Chairman Deryl Loar, a former sheriff of the county, said.

The county said the agreement also establishes a $4 million increase for the sheriff's fiscal year 2026–2027 budget. Flowers has agreed not to appeal the fiscal year 2026–2027 budget, provided it is funded at that level.

Officials said the fiscal year 2025–2026 appropriation will be allocated between the General Fund (31.5 percent) and Municipal Services Taxing Unit Fund (68.5 percent) and will be funded through available undesignated fund balance. Funding for fiscal year 2026–2027, totaling $7.5 million, will be supported through taxable revenues within the respective funds.

"This settlement represents a constructive path forward," County Administrator John A. Titkanich Jr. said. "It ensures the Sheriff's Office has the resources necessary to serve our community while maintaining fiscal discipline and reinforcing trust between our institutions."

The county said the approved funding will support critical operations, personnel and strategic initiatives within the Sheriff’s Office that will help to ensure continued "high-quality service and responsiveness to the community."

Flowers posted a statement on the sheriff's office Facebook page on Tuesday, expressing his "sincere appreciation" following the allocation of $3.5 million through the remainder of the fiscal year.

"This funding provides critical support that allows us to continue delivering essential public safety services to our community without disruption," Flowers said. "I am truly grateful to everyone involved for recognizing the importance of our mission and stepping up for the people we serve."

Flowers also thanked commissioners, saying the agreement was a "collection effort." However, he said "continued progress" is needed toward a long-term resolution regarding his agency's budget.

"We are moving forward in a positive direction and remain committed to finding a sustainable, long-term solution," he said. "This is an important step, and it shows what can be achieved through cooperation and a shared vision for our community's future."

Budget Battle Started Last Summer

Last July, the sheriff initially asked for a $14.6 million increase to this year's budget before amending that to $12.2 million. The County Administrator and Office of Management and Budget then responded by proposing a $6 million increase.

During a September meeting, commissioners voted to provide the sheriff's office with an additional $6.8 million, for a total budget of $87.77 million.

To supply this funding, the county decided to eliminate six county positions totaling around $400,000 and reduce program funding by about $500,000.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Region Indian River County 'Painless resolution': Sheriff seeks $5.2M in excess funds to end budget dispute Aja Dorsainvil

Region Indian River County 'This has never been done': Sheriff takes county to court Jon Shainman

Region Indian River County Indian River County Sheriff blames county leaders following budget debate Zitlali Solache

Region Indian River County Indian River County sheriff to receive this much more funding next fiscal year Samantha Roesler

Region Indian River County 'I'm going to continue to fight': Sheriff discusses budget battle with county Aja Dorsainvil

Region Indian River County Sheriff: Budget request met with 'clear lack of understanding' Jon Shainman

Region Indian River County Sheriff 'disappointed' over budget increase amount Ange Toussaint

Region Indian River County Indian River County sheriff to receive this much more funding next fiscal year Samantha Roesler