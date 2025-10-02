'DEFUND THE POLICE MOVEMENT’: Indian River County Sheriff blames county leaders following budget debate

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers is speaking out after county leaders slashed millions of dollars from his budget request.

In a four-minute video on social media, Flowers claims county leaders are taking a ‘defund the police’ approach.

“Today we start out, over $5 million short of the money we need to keep our community safe,” said Flowers.

He blames county administrator John Titkanich for cutting his request. Flowers said the letter from Titkanich shows cuts made to ammunition, mental health for first responders, and more.

“Folks, an unelected bureaucrat has told me, the elected sheriff of Indian River County, that mental health for first responders is not important, that dog food for our canines is not important.”

The document shows cuts to uniforms, inmate meals, other investigative supplies, and more.

“I never thought that in 2025, in the United States of America, in the state of Florida and especially in Indian River County, that we would ever see the defund the police movement come to our hometown,” said Flowers.

Months ago, Flowers originally requested $14.6 million and then reduced his request to $12.2 million for the sheriff's office following debate with county commissioners. However, county leaders cut $5 million from the request, approving a roughly $86 million budget for the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

“What they don’t realize is that there are items inside this budget that are directly related to protecting our schools, to protecting our children, and protecting our community ever since day,’ said Flowers. “We will not stop here. We are going to do everything legally possible to ensure that the operations to the Indian River County sheriff are properly funded.”

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache reached out to the county for a statement:

“Since taking office in 2020, the sheriff has seen his budget grow from $57.82 million to $85.77 million—an increase of nearly $28 million or 48%. The Sheriff’s Office now accounts for 53.6% of the County’s General Fund and is receiving 72% of all new General Fund revenue this fiscal year.” County leaders also added, “The board remains committed to fiscal responsibility and transparency while ensuring that public safety remains a top priority.”