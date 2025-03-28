Thousands of My Safe Florida Home Program applicants never received their grant money. This is why

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The My Safe Florida Home Program has served as a vital resource for homeowners, aiming to enhance their properties' resilience against natural disasters while keeping insurance costs manageable.

However, thousands of applicants who received an initial inspection report have yet to receive the funds they requested.

According to a Thursday news release from Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, thousands of homeowners across the state are still waiting for their grants.

Patronis said these homeowners failed to complete the necessary paperwork after their inspections.

"There's over $100 million in existing My Safe Florida Home funds and about 30,000 inspected properties where the homeowner has not completed the age and income questionnaire," Patronis said in a statement. "If you haven't done so already, it's critical to go online and provide this information as soon as possible."

A memo from the Florida Senate president revealed that information related to age and income is crucial for determining eligibility.

The state does assign applications in groups based on income, with senior citizens and low-income homeowners receiving priority.

"So in the first 30 days, I know it goes out to low-income households," Paul Lykin of True Florida Realty said.

Lykin, who has assisted clients in applying for the program, attributes the issue to a lack of awareness.

"I think just education, getting the word out (will help with the problem) because a lot of people don't know about it," Lykin said. "It's amazing how many people, when I ask if they've heard about this program, they go, 'No, I didn't know that.' People just don't know it's there, and if they do, maybe they don't know all the details."

The My Safe Florida Home application portal will be reopened until April 30 for homeowners who have already had an inspection.

Lykin recommends that eligible homeowners apply as quickly as possible.

"The money does go quick," Lykin said. "Talk, ask questions, go look online, see if you qualify, and if not, call them, (call) that help line early so you can at least know if that's something that will work for them."

Go to MySafeFLHome.com

Click on the link to "Access Current Account"

Answer the survey questions in the Applicant Portal

Monitor your email for updates

After completing the survey, opportunities to apply for a home hardening grant will be communicated through email.

Applications are reminded that completing the program's initial inspection and supplying the required survey information does not constitute a grant application. The program will then email a notice of when an applicant's application becomes available.

The My Safe Florida Home program offers free home inspections and grants up to $10,000 for residents to strengthen their homes against storms and hurricanes. It also aims to reduce insurance costs through mandatory mitigation discounts.

The program has been a source of frustration for some homeowners since funds in past years have dried up quickly, and many applicants face long delays amid a backlog.

Patronis told WPTV that he's also pushing to create a trust fund for the My Safe Florida Home program, funded by sales tax money collected after storms.