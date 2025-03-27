Florida CFO announces 'urgent update' to My Safe Florida Home program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's chief financial officer announced Thursday what he is calling an "urgent update" to the My Safe Florida Home program.

CFO Jimmy Patronis urged homeowners who have completed home inspections under the program to submit required age and income information through a survey on the program's website.

Senior citizens and low-income Florida residents are prioritized during the initial award of grant opportunities. Because of this, all applicants must provide their age and income.

"There's over $100 million in existing My Safe Florida Home funds and about 30,000 inspected properties where the homeowner has not completed the age and income questionnaire," Patronis said in a statement. "If you haven't done so already, it's critical to go online and provide this information as soon as possible. This lets the Program know how to place applicants and provide grant funding opportunities. If you do not do this, you will not receive a grant. The My Safe Florida Home has helped tens of thousands of homeowners across our state, and many more will benefit if they complete this simple but important step. Sincere thanks to the Florida Legislature and all the hard work that they've dedicated toward this outstanding program."

Below are the steps needed to complete the required survey:



Go to MySafeFLHome.com

Click on the link to "Access Current Account"

Answer the survey questions in the Applicant Portal

Monitor your email for updates

After completing the survey, opportunities to apply for a home hardening grant will be communicated through email.

Applications are reminded that completing the program's initial inspection and supplying the required survey information does not constitute a grant application. The program will then email a notice of when an applicant's application becomes available.

The My Safe Florida Home program offers free home inspections and grants up to $10,000 for residents to strengthen their homes against storms and hurricanes. It also aims to reduce insurance costs through mandatory mitigation discounts.

The program has been a source of frustration for some homeowners since funds in past years have dried up quickly, and many applicants face long delays amid a backlog.

Patronis told WPTV that he's also pushing to create a trust fund for the My Safe Florida Home program, funded by sales tax money collected after storms.