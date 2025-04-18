Watch Now
'My parents are very shaken': 2 siblings miles apart have similar experiences day of FSU shooting

Natalia Figueroa, a freshman at Florida State University, and her younger brother, a student at Wellington High School, experienced the chaos simultaneously but in different locations
WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Palm Beach County family faced a terrifying ordeal as gunfire erupted on the Florida State University (FSU) campus while a safety threat prompted Wellington High School to go into lockdown on Thursday.

Natalia Figueroa, a freshman at FSU, said she and her younger brother experienced the chaos simultaneously but in different locations.

FSU student, Wellington High student have similar experiences at same time

Figueroa said she was with friends just two minutes away from the student union when she heard gunshots.

“We were sitting outside, and we heard the gunshots, then we saw a bunch of people running,” she said. “I told my friend to get up, and I yelled at everyone around us that there’s a shooter.”

Figueroa and her friends took cover in a nearby dormitory for several hours as panic ensued.

Meanwhile, her brother waited out "limited movement" at Wellington Community High School. Palm Beach County Schools reported that police arrested two students in connection with bullets discovered on the campus.

2 students arrested after bullets found at Wellington High School

“It’s very horrific that these things can happen simultaneously,” Figueroa reflected, as she tried to stay in touch with her family throughout the events. Her parents, deeply troubled by the situation, attempted to monitor both children.

“My parents are very shaken; it just seems surreal to have both these things happen,” she added.

Despite the traumatic experience, Figueroa remains committed to her studies at FSU.

“I still love the people that I met here and all the experiences and professors I’ve had here," she said. "It’s definitely going to be difficult to process, but I won’t let it deter me from being at this school.”

As she prepares for a six-hour drive back to Palm Beach County to reunite with her family, Natalia expressed a simple desire.

“All I want to do is give them a hug after everything we have been through,” she said.

