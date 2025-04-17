Florida State University shooting: What lawmakers, officials are saying

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — While police continue to investigate a shooting on the campus of Florida State University, the governor, other lawmakers and officials are posting their thoughts.

Below are some of what they are saying on social media:

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding. https://t.co/gT4mDwWsGC — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 17, 2025

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

Praying for the safety of everyone at FSU and a swift recovery for those injured. My team has been in touch with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation - students should continue to follow directions from school officials. https://t.co/C4NxX7Fscj — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 17, 2025

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody

My office has already been in contact with school leadership about the tragic reporting on FSU’s campus. I am praying for the safety of the students, faculty and all first responders involved. — Senator Ashley Moody (@SenAshleyMoody) April 17, 2025

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi

The @FBI is on the scene at Florida State and we are in communication with agents on the ground. Our priority is the safety of everyone involved. We will keep updating as we learn more. Praying for all. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 17, 2025

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel

My office and I are closely following the active shooter situation at FSU.



Grateful to the first responders working to protect students, faculty, and staff as events continue to unfold.



I'm keeping those injured and their families in my thoughts as we await more information. https://t.co/uGT0RrwA0N — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) April 17, 2025

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz

I’m monitoring this horrible tragedy in Tallahassee. My thoughts are with those in the hospital, their families, and the FSU community during this time.



Students should be able to go to school without the threats of gun violence. This is why we passed the Marjory Stoneman… https://t.co/wIRADwZvfr — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) April 17, 2025

Florida Speaker of the House Daniel Perez

What we are watching unfold at FSU is terrifying and every parent’s worst nightmare. We are continuing to monitor the news here in Tallahassee and urge everyone to pray for the students, families, faculty, first responders and all involved. — Daniel Perez (@Daniel_PerezFL) April 17, 2025

Florida State Sen. President Ben Albritton

From our vantage point here in the Senate, we can see and hear many first responder vehicles rushing to FSU. Grateful for their courage.



Praying for the entire FSU community. 🙏 https://t.co/7vu8H0hDzn — Ben Albritton (@Sen_Albritton) April 17, 2025

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, who represents Tallahassee

My team and I are monitoring reports of an active shooter on FSU’s campus. It’s too early to understand the extent of the violence, but early reports are very disturbing.



Follow all local guidance. Shelter in place. Stay safe. Thank you to our brave first responders for… — Dr. Neal Dunn (@DrNealDunnFL2) April 17, 2025

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis

Monitoring the situation at FSU as we work to learn more. Praying for our first responders responding to the scene and for those who are injured. — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) April 17, 2025

State Rep. Mike Caruso

Heartbreaking news out of FSU of the shooting this afternoon. Our prayers are with them. Thank you to law enforcement for arriving on the scene and saving our students. — Mike Caruso (@RepMikeCaruso) April 17, 2025

This story will be updated as more statements become available.