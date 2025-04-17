Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWellington

Actions

'All clear' at Wellington High School after earlier police investigation

'Please know that all students and staff are safe, and there is no active threat at this time,' principal says
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy at Wellington High School on April 17, 2025.
WPTV, Joel Lopez
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy at Wellington High School on April 17, 2025.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy at Wellington High School on April 17, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Police have issued an "all clear" at Wellington High School on Thursday after an earlier investigation.

According to a post on the school's Facebook page at 10:50 a.m., the campus was operating on limited movement as school police investigate. The school was not placed on lockdown.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | April 17, 10am

Officials said in the post that all students and staff were safe.

The school has not elaborated on what type of situation was investigated

School officials said they would be issuing more updates as they become available.

Classes have remained in session.

The "all clear" was given at 12:39 p.m.

Parent who want to pick up their children are advised to bring their ID and be patient.

Below is the full statement sent by Principal Cara Gorham to families and staff:

"Wellington High School families and staff,



Out of an abundance of caution, our campus is currently operating with limited movement while School Police investigate a situation on campus. Please know that all students and staff are safe, and there is no active threat at this time.



We will keep you informed with any updates. Thank you for your continued support and understanding."


Cara Gorham
Principal
Wellington High School

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening