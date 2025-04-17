'All clear' at Wellington High School after earlier police investigation

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Police have issued an "all clear" at Wellington High School on Thursday after an earlier investigation.

According to a post on the school's Facebook page at 10:50 a.m., the campus was operating on limited movement as school police investigate. The school was not placed on lockdown.

Officials said in the post that all students and staff were safe.

The school has not elaborated on what type of situation was investigated

School officials said they would be issuing more updates as they become available.

Classes have remained in session.

The "all clear" was given at 12:39 p.m.

Parent who want to pick up their children are advised to bring their ID and be patient.

Below is the full statement sent by Principal Cara Gorham to families and staff:

"Wellington High School families and staff,







Out of an abundance of caution, our campus is currently operating with limited movement while School Police investigate a situation on campus. Please know that all students and staff are safe, and there is no active threat at this time.







We will keep you informed with any updates. Thank you for your continued support and understanding."





Cara Gorham

Principal

Wellington High School

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.