Aramark employee among victims in Florida State University shooting, company says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about the victims in Thursday's shooting at the Florida State University campus.

According to the food service company Aramark, one of their employees was one of the two people who were killed.

WATCH BELOW: Stoneman Douglas grad, FSU student describes chaotic moments

Stoneman Douglas grad recounts surviving FSU shooting

"We are heartbroken to confirm that an Aramark employee was among those killed at FSU yesterday in that senseless act of violence," Debbie Albert, senior vice president of corporate affairs at Aramark, said in a statement.

Albert said the company is "absolutely shaken by the news."

The company has not released the person's name.

Along with the two fatalities, at least five others were hurt.

A Tallahassee Memorial Hospital spokesperson told WPTV that two patients are expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday. Three of the victims have improved and are in good condition, and one remains in fair condition.

The identity of the other person who was killed has not been released.

Below is a statement released by Aramark: