Active shooter reported in the area of Florida State University's Student Union

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An active shooter has been reported in the area of the Student Union at Florida State University, according to the university's official emergency notification and warning system.

The notification was sent Thursday at about noon.

Police are on the scene, according to the alert.

At least four people hospitalized and all classes have been canceled, according to NBC News.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare confirmed they are treating patients.

"TMH is actively receiving and caring for patients related to an incident that has occurred at Florida State University. At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share," they said in a post on Facebook.

People on campus are being urged to "continue to seek shelter and await further instructions, to lock and stay away from all doors and windows, and be prepared to take additional protective measures."

Scripps Florida Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders is on campus and said he has seen multiple people injured being loaded into ambulances outside the Student Union. He also said one man was shackled by law enforcement before being taken from the scene.

I have seen multiple injured being loaded into ambulances outside the Student Union. One man was shackled by law enforcement before being taken from the scene. pic.twitter.com/OfzKCxuB1J — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 17, 2025

