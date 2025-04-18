Watch Now
'HORRIFIC EVENT': Tallahassee police release timeline of shooting at Florida State University

The entire ordeal was over in less than 5 minutes, police say
Kate Payne/AP
Dozens of patrol vehicles, including a forensics van, are stationed outside of Florida State University’s student union building, the scene of a shooting, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Tallahassee, Florida.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) has released the timeline of a shooting at Florida State University, where a gunman opened fire on campus, killing two people and injuring six.

"On April 17, just before noon, members of the Florida State University Police Department, along with the Tallahassee Police Department, responded to reports of an active shooting incident unfolding on FSU’s campus," Tallahassee police wrote in a post Friday on Facebook. "A multi-agency response at the local, state and federal level immediately ensued."

The entire ordeal was over in less than five minutes, police said.

Timeline of Events
At around 11 a.m. – The suspect, Phoenix Ikner, arrives at an FSU parking garage. He stays in the area for an hour moving in and out of the vehicle.
At 11:51 a.m. – Ikner leaves the parking garage.
Between 11:56 a.m. and 11:57 a.m. – The first shot is fired. Ikner walks in and out of buildings and green spaces, firing a handgun.
By 11:58 a.m. – Multiple 911 calls report a man actively shooting on campus, simultaneous to a police response by nearby officers.
Noon – The suspect is shot by responding officers and taken into custody.

Tallahassee police said despite the quick response, the suspect was able to "injure eight people and impact the lives of hundreds of students, faculty, staff, first responders and residents of this community through his actions."

However, the department is crediting the teamwork of the agencies across the region for its ability to quickly diffuse the situation and deploy resources to keep the public safe.

"This kind of response doesn’t happen by accident; it’s the result of training, partnerships and a shared commitment to protecting our community," the department wrote on Facebook.

Police said they are continuing to interview witnesses and victims following the shooting as the incident remains an open and active investigation. The FBI has established a digital tips media line where you can upload photos and videos at www.fbi.gov/fsushooting.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

