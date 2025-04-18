Watch Now
Flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff in memory of FSU shooting victims, recognize first responders

Gov. Ron DeSantis' order runs until sunset on Monday, April 21
Photo Credit: ABC 7
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's governor has directed that flags be flown at half-staff throughout the state following Thursday's fatal shooting on the Florida State University campus.

According to a statement released Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, he directed that both the American and the state of Florida flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, April 21.

DeSantis said the order was made to remember the lives lost in the tragedy and to recognize the bravery of first responders.

The order is for flags at "all local and state buildings, installations and grounds" throughout Florida.

Two people were killed in the shooting along with at least five others. The 20-year-old gunman was identified as the son of a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy.

