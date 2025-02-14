New Florida bill would allow medical marijuana patients to grow marijuana at home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new bill filed in the Florida Senate would give some adults the opportunity to grow marijuana at home.

This is a legislative push to expand access to marijuana in Florida, after voters rejected an amendment to legalize it for adults 21 and older.

Attorney Paula Savchenko talks about the new bill

New bill would allow some to grow marijuana at home

Currently, marijuana is only available to adults with a medical card and the only place they can get it, is at a licensed dispensary.

Senate Bill 546 would allow medical marijuana patients to grow no more than two cannabis plants at home, as long as they apply and get a "cultivation certificate" from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

"Home grown" was a big talking point among opponents of last year's ballot measure, which would have legalized recreational marijuana.

They argued in ads that the lack of language addressing home-grown weed gave cannabis companies too much control over the market.

"It didn't strictly prohibit it,” attorney Paula Savchenko said. “It just didn't lay out a framework for it."

Savchenko represents some of those companies.

“Groups operating in the industry, definitely are against it, and they really don't want any more competition coming in,” she said. “So, it's really been mixed reviews, but overall, pretty favorable response for the industry."

Senator Joe Gruters, who filed the bill, has not responded to my requests for an interview, while the legislature is in its special session.

We still don't know if this bill will even be heard.

It has not been assigned to a committee, which would have to vote to advance it to the full Senate.