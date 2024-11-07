Trulieve vows to continue push for recreational marijuana

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The CEO of the cannabis company that provided the bulk of the funding behind the proposed amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida said she has no regrets, after voters failed to deliver the required 60% majority to pass the measure.

Amendment 3 got about 56% of the vote in Tuesday's election.

"We are actually very encouraged," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "The majority of Floridians voted for legalization, and we think that sends a very resounding message to our elected folks in Tallahassee."

Trulieve is based in Florida, and is a major national brand for cannabis products. The company owns more than 150 locations in Florida alone.

According to campaign finance records, Trulieve contributed roughly $140 million to Smart & Safe Florida, the political committee in support of Amendment 3.

After the election, multiple people working in Florida's cannabis industry vowed to continue their efforts to legalize recreational marijuana, but were skeptical that it would be achieved through the legislature. Opponents of the issue, including Florida's Police Benevolent Association president, expressed similar doubts about a recreational marijuana bill.

Rivers disagreed.

"The people have spoken, and I think that we can craft some legislation that does a lot of what the amendment would have done, but maybe even does it better," she said. "We know what the what the governor was saying throughout the campaign. We also know First Lady Casey DeSantis and her concerns."

Those concerns included safety risks for kids, the smell of marijuana smoke in public, and the fact Amendment 3 didn't allow people to grow marijuana at home.

"This amendment got on the ballot, because of one mega marijuana company. This amendment was written by the CEO of the company," DeSantis said at a press conference last week. "They do not give you the right to grow your own marijuana on your property and you have to ask yourself: why would they not have done that? Because it would mean less money for them!"

"Of course, we don't want smoking in public. Of course, we want to make sure our kids are protected. I'm a mom," Rivers said. "Home grow— we're huge supporters of it. So, I think there's more in common than not in common there."

In early October, Trulieve filed a lawsuit against Florida's Republican party for defamation.

The complaint points to the party's televised ads, which said an unnamed "big weed" company authored Amendment 3 as a "power grab."

The GOP asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds of free speech. The case is still pending in Gadsden County.