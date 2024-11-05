Amendments 3 and 4 top of mind for voters in western Palm Beach County

WELLINGTON, Fla. — From marijuana to abortion rights, a lot of serious local issues will be decided in the coming hours.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman is out in western Palm Beach County, asking voters what issues are driving them to the polls.

Since polls opened up this morning, poll workers tell me there’s been a steady stream of voters exercising their rights as Americans.

Voters tell me that aside from the top of the ticket, one of the main pulls to the polls comes by way of Amendment 3, which, if passed, would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Those for it say it’s time to capitalize on tax revenue, while others say something still doesn’t smell right about it.

"With the marijuana bill, I think eventually it’s going to be legal. But I don't think the way it’s written right now is proper. So I guess I’m against that one," said one voter.

"We have archaic laws for marijuana in this country, so I think it’s time we do something about that," said another.

Voters are also telling me that abortion rights and Amendment 4 are at the forefront of their thought process when voting. The polls are still open and will remain that way until 7 p.m. tonight.