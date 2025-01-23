Cannabis comeback? Proponents file new paperwork to get Florida recreational marijuana back on the ballot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Recreational marijuana could be back on Florida's ballots in 2026.

The group supporting it has filed paperwork with the state, asking voters to consider a constitutional amendment after the previous amendment fell short of the 60% threshold to pass in 2024.

Smart and Safe Florida, the group backing last year's Amendment 3, is behind another proposed amendment that's just been filed with the state's Division of Elections.

The new proposal includes multiple changes from the previous amendment.

Attorney Paula Savchenko said the new language is crafted to directly address some of the concerns that opponents — including Gov. Ron DeSantis — had voiced about Amendment 3 in the lead-up to Election Day.

"There were some holes in the amendment that needed additional clarification of language, which has been covered here," Savchenko said, "so I think people will be more comfortable with that."

For example, the re-vamped amendment expressly gives property owners the right to prohibit smoking weed on their property, following criticism from opponents that secondhand marijuana smoke would become a nuisance.

The new language also allows for what Savchenko also calls "horizontal integration," in which businesses can obtain a license to cultivate, manufacture or sell cannabis, without being required to do all three under a single license. Savchenko said this is in response to criticism that Amendment 3 would have only benefited a handful of large cannabis companies.

Click here to read the new proposal. Sponsors still need to collect signatures and have them verified to get the amendment on the ballot.

As Florida's legislature prepares to meet for a special session on Monday and regular session in March, DeSantis has said one of his top priorities is for lawmakers to make it harder for citizen-led amendments to get on the ballot.