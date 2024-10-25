Amendment 3 may pass in Florida, but you might not have recreational dispensaries in your area

SEWALL'S POINT, Fla. — It's one of the most hotly contested items on the ballot this year in Florida.

We're talking about Amendment 3, which would legalize marijuana across the state if it passes.

It's been talked about in Florida for years.

A new University of North Florida poll shows about 66% of Floridians who participated plan to vote yes on the amendment, and some municipalities across our area are now putting in their own bans and restrictions in case it passes.

Tuesday, the town of Sewall's Point held a public meeting and passed an ordinance banning recreational marijuana dispensaries from being built within the town's limits.

Already, the town banned medicinal marijuana dispensaries.

"It didn't really fit in with the character of our town," Mayor John Tompeck told WPTV's Kate Hussey.

The town also banned an ordinance prohibiting the smoking of marijuana on public streets and sidewalks. Tompeck said there was not opposition to the move — at least, not yet.

"Literally no public comments, either way, which we were surprised about because usually the public will come and say something," said Tompeck.

Mom of two, Megan Menster, said she thought it was a great idea.

"That was the specific reason I voted no on issue three, I just don't want to smell it, I don't want my kids to smell it," said Menster.

Others, like Jenn Cerny from Hollywood, weren't as thrilled municipalities even have that option.

"I wasn't actually aware that was possible until today," said Cerny. "I hope all cities and counties will be supportive."

Sewall's Point isn't the only municipality taking action.

On Oct. 14, the city of Stuart passed an ordinance placing restrictions on where a recreational dispensary can be built, and how big it can be.

So far, Stuart already has six medicinal marijuana dispensaries along U.S. 1.

Per the new ordinances, which still need to be signed by Mayor Campbell Rich, a recreational dispensary cannot be built within 500 feet of a school, 500 feet of another dispensary, and likely won't be able to be built in the historic downtown district.

It would also need to be a minimum of 2,000 sq. ft. and a maximum of 6,000 sq. ft.

"It's to ensure we don't have a marijuana Buc-ee's, perhaps, within the city, to kind of keep that under control," said Ben Hogarth at this month's commission meeting.

WPTV checked in with municipalities across the Treasure Coast.

Indian River County currently bans medicinal marijuana dispensaries, but a county spokesperson told Hussey commissioners haven't discussed what they'll do with recreational dispensaries if Amendment 3 passes.

Vero Beach, which has one medicinal dispensary near City Hall, also hasn't discussed the new amendment, per Mayor John Cotugno.

Port St. Lucie, St. Lucie County and Fort Pierce all currently allow medicinal dispensaries.

Port St. Lucie spokesperson Scott Sample said the city is currently researching its options in regard to Amendment 3, and County Communications Director Erick Gill told Hussey commissioners haven't yet discussed the issue.

Martin County said there haven't been any discussions surrounding the amendment at a board level.

Mayor Tompeck said his town's decision isn't necessarily final.

"I think we're always in a position where we can go back and change the ordinance if we want to do it sometime in the future," said Tompeck.