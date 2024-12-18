State of Florida announces new charges against suspect in attempted assassination of Trump

STUART, Fla. — The state of Florida is filing new charges against the man accused of attempting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump earlier this year in Palm Beach County.

Attorney General Ashley Moody was in Martin County on Wednesday to announce additional attempted murder charges against Ryan Routh.

Following the second assassination attempt against Trump this year, Routh fled north on Interstate 95 toward Martin County.

When deputies found him, they had to stop traffic in both directions on I-95, which caused a crash that seriously injured a 6-year-old girl.

Moody during Wednesday's news conference that the attempted murder charge against Routh will bring justice to the young girl and her family.

Routh remains in federal custody.

"The feds have stonewalled Florida's investigation of the Trump assassination attempt at every turn, and I appreciate AG Ashley Moody and her team for plowing forward despite such resistance. The tide will turn on January 20th and we fully expect that the federal roadblocks will be removed. The would-be assassin needs to face the full force of justice and the people deserve the truth about the defendant’s history, motivations and plan," Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on X.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.