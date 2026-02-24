As data centers expand across Florida, are there better alternatives?

More data center facilities could be built across Florida, and many viewers have reached out with concerns and questions about other options.

WPTV's Samantha Gutierrez went digging for alternatives.

What are the alternatives to data centers?

Data centers consume massive amounts of energy and water, and experts say they generate a low, constant hum. In Palm Beach County, Project Tango would bring a 1.8 million-square-foot facility.

Alan Crowetz, an IT and cybersecurity expert, said the growth of these facilities is driven by necessity.

"These data centers are becoming a need. But what we're going to do to solve this problem is interesting," Crowetz said.

Tech giants like Microsoft and others are experimenting with unconventional alternatives, trying everything from subsea centers to mountaintop facilities in search of a more efficient solution.

But Crowetz said those alternatives come with their own environmental concerns.

"We already know we have a problem with the sea temperatures rising. And so if we start throwing tons of these space heaters under the water," Crowetz said. "It sounds great putting in the Arctic, you know, but if you suddenly have these really hot spots in the middle of the Arctic, what does that do?"

Crowetz said the industry is still searching for answers.

"It's kind of a new era. Everybody's trying to figure out what the best solution to this problem is," Crowetz said.

Experts say the computers inside these facilities have gotten more efficient over the years, but as artificial intelligence grows, so does the demand.

Crowetz compared the situation to other infrastructure society has accepted despite its drawbacks.

"It's an unfortunate consequence, same as power plants." Crowetz said.

One thing is clear, experts tell me — this is just the beginning. As more projects are proposed across Florida, we will keep seeking solutions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

