Activists worry data center proposal near Arden could drain massive amounts of water, energy

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A proposed data center covering nearly 1.8 million square feet near Arden is raising significant environmental concerns among residents and advocacy groups, who worry about the facility's massive water consumption and potential impact on local wildlife.

County records show "Project Tango" would span an area equivalent to 31 football fields right next to protected land off Southern Boulevard. The developer's zoning application reveals the site would "produce a lot of heat" and likely require water cooling systems.

The facility is estimated to consume 1.7 million gallons of water monthly — totaling 21 million gallons annually. This amount more than doubles what a University of Michigan study indicates the average data center uses in a year.

"It's sickening. We're in the business where the people in Florida are protecting and conserving our water," said Jessica Namath, founder of Floridians for Public Land.

A recent National Geographic study found Florida's aquifer, which supplies nearly 90% of the state's drinking water, is already dropping from overuse.

"It seems strange to me that we would be willing to further drain our aquifer," Namath said.

The power demands are equally concerning for Namath. The Michigan study shows data centers use enough electricity to power 2,000 homes. In states like Illinois, Louisiana and Michigan, that study found data centers have driven up consumer rates by up to 39%, straining electrical grids and forcing costly infrastructure upgrades.

"So for a company, that is not providing for public need, to come in and take even more of those resources from people who need them, we find that not just problematic, but downright egregious," said Brooke Ward from Food and Water Watch.

Food and Water Watch recently sent a letter to Congress, calling for a halt on data center development until regulations catch up. The letter was signed by about 250 environmental groups from all 50 states, including six in Florida.

The timing comes as a data center coalition executive urged Florida lawmakers Tuesday to incentivize more facilities in the state.

"I think Florida has significant competitive advantages," Dan Diorio of Data Center Coalition told lawmakers in a House Subcommittee meeting. "As the marketplace continues to be competitive, Florida should continue to position itself to be competitive and attract data center development."

"This is also a financial crisis for Florida families, and the expansion of data centers will not do anything to address the rising cost of energy," Ward said.

The developer's application states the project will not affect native vegetation and will include a 400-foot wildlife corridor buffer to prevent environmental impacts.

However, Namath remains skeptical about these protections.

"That's comical. The displacement from the noise, the sound — you're going to scare everything off," Namath said.

