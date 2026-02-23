Let's Hear It: WPTV is listening to your concerns about Project Tango

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV was at Vicky Bakery in Royal Palm Beach this afternoon, listening to your concerns about the proposed AI data center in western Palm Beach County.

A town hall to discuss the controversial data center, known as Project Tango, is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m., in Royal Palm Beach. Residents can share comments, ask questions and provide public input on record.

We have been listening to your concerns about the proposed 1.8 million square-foot data center in the Arden community for months, even taking those concerns to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A vote on the project was postponed until April, after significant pushback from residents.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.