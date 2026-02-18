Western Palm Beach County residents raise new concerns about Project Tango

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — At one of our recent Let’s Hear It events in Wellington, we heard many of your concerns about new development projects in the western communities, including the controversial Project Tango.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman is following through on this proposed project in Palm Beach County and the emergence of AI data centers, addressing concerns from residents and pressing county leaders for answers.

WPTV investigates Project Tango concerns raised at Wellington Let's Hear It event

WPTV has been hearing that some of the concerns about Project Tango go beyond the environment and noise. People speaking with Hoffman tell him they’re concerned about what they’re calling a potential conflict of interest with County Mayor Sara Baxter. Hoffman did some digging and brought those concerns directly to the mayor.

Rachel Smith attended our Wellington Let’s Hear It event with concerns about Project Tango, saying, “Nobody wants to live next to a data center," in reference to Project Tango.

There has already been a data center and warehouse space approved on the property for the last 10 years.

Back in December, Palm Beach County commissioners planned to vote on reworking the current plan, looking to change it to an AI data center with more space allotted for tech and less warehouse space. That vote was postponed to April to give more time for commissioners and residents to understand the changes.

Mayor Baxter is also planning a town hall on the project at the end of the month. Hoffman reached out to the Project Tango team, a spokesperson said in part, “Data center buildings have been part of the Central Park Commerce Center since its initial approvals in 2016,” adding that “the project team is currently focused on addressing the concerns raised during the December public hearing and preparing updated information for the upcoming Town Hall.”

While Smith’s concerns included impacts to the environment, property values and the peaceful way of life in that part of the county, one of her main concerns centers on campaign donations to County Mayor Sara Baxter.

“I'm curious why this Holdings Company gave her $10,000 and she's the commissioner who is in charge of the district that this is being built in,” Smith said.

She’s referring to PBA Holdings, the company that owns the property where Project Tango would go if it’s approved.

Hoffman found that the holdings company donated $10,000 to Baxter’s reelection campaign fund. He also found a $25,000 donation to her fund from Related Southeast, the AI branch of Related Ross, owned by billionaire Stephen Ross. The Related Ross team told Hoffman that they have “no connection to Project Tango whatsoever.”

Recently, at an event in downtown West Palm Beach, Ross called Southeast Florida, from Miami to Palm Beach County, the next Silicon Valley, adding that he and others are looking to invest in Southeast Florida’s tech sector.

While Ross’s team denies any connection to Project Tango, Hoffman brought the concerns directly to Mayor Baxter.

“They've never talked to me about it. They've never been approached about it. That has just been a rumor started for political purposes, trying to make me look bad,” Baxter said.

“I have not heard them say this will be the Silicon Valley of the East,” she added. “I do believe that technology has an important role in our community, but absolutely not, we do not want that.”

When asked what she would say to people who see a potential conflict of interest, Baxter said, “If there was any truth to that, I would have approved the project when it came to us the first time, instead of postponing it to get more information out.”

The county did postpone the vote on the project. Baxter is hosting a town hall, which she says is intended to inform residents on where the project stands and to address concerns.

When asked what happens if people show up and still don’t want the AI data center where it’s proposed, Baxter said, “Once they get all the facts, if they're still not in favor of this, I won't support any sort of data center or an additional space to that data center.”

Rachel and other community members say they plan to attend.