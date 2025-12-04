PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A handful of Arden community residents have raised concerns about a proposed massive data center that could transform hundreds of acres next to their quiet neighborhood into millions of square feet of servers and warehouse space.

The project, called Project Tango, would convert more than 200 acres into what developers describe as a "modern hyperscale AI facility" spanning 1.8 million square feet, along with 1.9 million square feet of warehouse space. The proposed location sits between Southern Boulevard and the 20 Mile Bend, directly adjacent to protected environmental land.

Arden residents oppose massive AI data center proposal near their community

Residents fear the development could disrupt their peaceful community with noise pollution while posing environmental risks. The area currently houses families, the new Saddle Brook Elementary School, and maintains close proximity to a National Wildlife Preserve.

"You should not put a data center next to homes AND a school and a natural National Wildlife Preserve," Ben Brown said.

Brown, along with neighbors Josh Miller and Corey Kanterman, chose to live in Arden specifically for its quiet, nature-surrounded atmosphere. Now they worry that tranquility could disappear.

"Under the cover of darkness and a code name, they decide, we're actually going to modify this into a giant, you know, power sucking data center that will negatively affect us," Brown said.

The controversy stems from a site originally approved by the county in 2015 for warehouse construction. However, 10 years later, developers are seeking to modify those plans significantly.

According to a county staff report, the massive data center operation would require substantial power consumption and large amounts of water for server cooling. The disposal of that water raises additional environmental concerns for the community.

The report specifically notes that "Data Center use has been attributed across the Country to creation of noise" – a primary concern for residents like Kanterman, who lives just a few thousand feet from the proposed location.

"My child goes to the school. Ben's child goes to the school a couple 1000 feet away. I live a few 1000 feet away from there. There's an equestrian community nearby. There's wildlife that lives here. There's the environmental impacts of what this is going to bring us," Kanterman said.

Beyond environmental and noise concerns, residents express frustration over the lack of transparency surrounding the project's development.

"We, most of all want transparency. We're not having we're not getting any of it right now," Kanterman said.

The Arden community hopes to gain clarity about the project during today's planning and zoning meeting, where they expect to receive answers to their mounting questions about Project Tango's potential impact on their neighborhood.

