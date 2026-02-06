LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis expressed concerns about Project Tango, a controversial hyperscale AI data center proposed for western Palm Beach County, saying he won't allow costs associated with these facilities to be imposed on communities.

The 1.8 million square foot data center would be built next to the Arden community and the new Saddleview Elementary School, sparking growing opposition from residents.

"Governor DeSantis, do you have any comment on the project known as Project Tango? A hyperscale AI data center that has been proposed in Palm Beach County within one-thousand feet of a school and one-thousand feet of a residential neighborhood," asked WPTV's Michael Hoffman.

"We are not going to allow any cost to be imposed on the people of our communities because of hyperscale data centers," DeSantis said.

The governor also raised environmental concerns about the massive facility.

"From an environmental perspective, they're big. They blot the footprint. So I don't think communities, when they see that, is that's going to be something that they're going to sign up for," DeSantis said.

WPTV takes resident concerns about AI data center near Palm Beach school to Governor DeSantis

Community members have voiced multiple concerns about the proposed data center's proximity to residential areas and the elementary school.

"Nobody wants to live next to a data center," said Rachel Smith during WPTV's Lets Hear It event.

Jennifer Christensen Verno, another resident, highlighted uncertainties about the project's impact.

"We don't know the environmental impacts. We don't know how it's going to impact the communities right next door. We don't know how it's going to impact the elementary school that's right there," Christensen Verno said.

Residents are organizing opposition to the project, with a rally scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. in Arden. Organizers have invited all county commissioners to attend, though it's unclear if they will participate. More information on the rally can be found here.

"This is a moment to just empower our community," Smith said about the upcoming rally.

"We have a voice and we have a right to share our concerns," another resident added.

DeSantis mentioned that legislation aimed at regulating hyperscale data centers is working through the state legislature in Tallahassee. He indicated he would sign that legislation into law if it reaches his desk.