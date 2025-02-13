Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Palm Beach County Corrections Deputy Basil Powell

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the killing of a Palm Beach County corrections deputy this week, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

Detectives identified the suspect as Kevin Bennette, 32.

Vigil held for Palm Beach Co. corrections deputy fatally shot in Belle Glade

Deputy Sheriff Basil Powell was gunned down while returning to his Belle Glade home Monday night.

This sheriff's office said Powell's death was not related to his role as a corrections deputy.

Powell was assigned to the West Corrections Center after being hired in October 2021.

The motive for the killing is still unclear.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

