Family of deputy killed in targeted attack in Belle Glade says he was a good man

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — WPTV reporter Joel Lopez spoke with Deputy Basil Powell’s family, who are shedding more light on the man and father the fallen deputy was.

The family told WPTV the shooting was a total shock. Lopez spoke with Powell's brother on the phone who said they’re grieving and making funeral arrangements.

The fallen deputy’s uncle stopped by the home on Tuesday morning.

Windell Powell said Basil Powell was a quiet guy, who kept to himself. The family said they were very proud of Basil Powell for working as a corrections deputy. Basil has two children, a 15-year-old and 7-year-old.

Windell said he heard about the shooting this morning and drove in from Pahokee to check in on the family.

He doesn't know who the person responsible could be but said he hopes they are found and "put away for a long time."

“Him is a good boy, he don’t go down the street, he go to work, come home and stay in,” Windell Powell said. “It impact me bad. I feel it, very, very bad.

The family has asked for privacy and mentioned they recently lost another family member that they were preparing to lay to rest this Saturday.