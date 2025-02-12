Family, friends remember fallen PBSO deputy as caring, always putting family first

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Deputy Basil Powell's home where he lost his life last night was illuminated in candlelight as his friends and family gathered in mourning to pay their respects to a fallen friend.

It was at Powell's home where he was fired upon and killed immediately after exiting his vehicle. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) confirmed that his young daughter was in the car when Powell was shot.

Wessex Altidor was Powell's best friend since 1st grade and is the godfather to his children. When he got the call that Powell was shot, he rushed to the hospital from Orlando was too late.

"Being a godfather you gotta step up," Altidor said. "Hey, I'm there forever."

Altidor was one of many at the memorial Tuesday evening in the very spot that was lit up by gunfire, as the candlelight cascaded over bullet holes marked by investigators.

“He was a very endearing person, someone who really cared for his children and his family, and again, this is something that's just rocked the community," Jean Lestage, Powel's friend, said.

Those who gathered shared stories and laughs about their fallen friend who they remember as a funny, caring man driven to provide for his kids.

"He loves his kids, you know what I'm saying he loves his family. He loves his friends, you know, I mean, but his main priority was his kids,” Altidor said. “He's a great guy, and I'm really going to miss my friend.”

As a lot of stories were shared and tears shed, it is clear that Powell will be missed.