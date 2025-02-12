'We'll get the person': Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says department is determined to find deputy's killer

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Investigators in Palm Beach County are following leads, hoping to make an arrest soon after the death of one of their deputies.

On Monday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Deputy Basil Powell was ambushed right in front of his home in Belle Glade. Two days later, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his department are determined to catch the person who killed him.

"We'll get the person who did it," he told WPTV.

Bradshaw said they are working around the clock to make an arrest.

"They got very little sleep," he said. "They are working 24 hours a day on this to get it solved."

Bradshaw believes that will happen soon. When asked if there are any suspects or persons of interest, Bradshaw said, "We have some ideas… not too much longer, we are going to be able to figure out who did it."

Something that has been troubling to neighbors as well as the sheriff is that the person who he says fired multiple shots at Powell did so with his 5-year-old daughter watching.

"Just for her to be there and go through that trauma is going to be bad too," Bradshaw said.

This tragic loss comes on the heels of three motorcycle deputies who were killed less than 90 days ago — deaths the department is still trying to work through.

"When you look in their eyes, you can tell the pain that they're experiencing. That's a tough part for me, to look them in their eyes and know that there's nothing I can say to make it go away," Bradshaw reflected.