Fort Pierce City Commissioner James Taylor appears in court to face child exploitation charges

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce city commissioner made his initial court appearance Friday morning, a day after he was arrested on 24 counts of felony crimes involving child exploitation.

Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Commissioner James Taylor, 38, had his head down as the judge read the multiple charges he faces.

His new bond was set at $340,000.

Bond conditions for Taylor include:



No contact with the victim

Must refrain from using social media

Must surrender his passport

The sitting Fort Pierce commissioner was elected in November 2024 to represent District 2.

He faces the following charges related to his alleged communication last year with a 12-year-old girl in Illinois.



6 counts of transmission of materials harmful to minors by electronic equipment

6 counts of transfer or display of obscenity to a minor

6 counts of harmful communication to a minor

4 counts of lewd computer solicitation of a child

2 counts of solicitation of transmission of child pornography by electronic device or equipment

St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro said Thursday that Taylor sent nude, explicit photos to the child, and asked for similar pictures in return.

Fort Pierce City Commissioner Michael Broderick called for Taylor to resign immediately, and if he doesn't, he will call on the governor to unseat him.