In wake of shootings, Fort Pierce is looking at these new initiatives to keep city safe

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police held its 6th annual Unity in Our Community event on Wednesday.

As face painted kids hopped from table to table at the Fort Pierce Recreation Center, located at 903 South 21st St., it was a scene far different from what the city had been experiencing recently.

Back in late May, there were eight shootings in the city’s northwest in less than a month's time.

Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney told WPTV the unity event allows the community to interact with officers in a different setting, and to let residents know they are here to do more than just arrest people.

“We are here for the community,” said Hobley-Burney. “We are involved in so many things because we want them to understand police work involves helping them get the resources, they need to be successful.”

Crime data acquired by WPTV Chief Investigative Reporter Jamie Ostroff showed that while the murder rate is up in the city, overall violent crime has not seen a dramatic increase.

In 2022, there were 142 incidents of violent crime, defined as aggravated assault, battery and murder.

That number was 127 in 2023 and was 49 through late May of this year.

City Manager Nick Mimms said the city is embarking on what it’s calling a “new peace and safety initiative," because law enforcement can’t improve the community by themselves.

Mimms said this effort will involve a number of issues.

“Violence interruption, conflict mediation, behavioral change,” said Mimms. “We also want to get into the families and give parents assistance and let them know of resources currently available to them.”

Mimms said the initiative is fluid based on future funding and will also rely on creating lasting partnerships with the school district and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

