Fort Pierce police to discuss strategies to reduce violent crime

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police on Thursday will address the community's concerns over a series of recent violent crimes, as well as discuss strategies moving forward to crack down on violence.

Chief Diane Hobley-Burney and other officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 10 a.m.

In a news release, the police department said it will "provide pertinent information and updates about recent homicides and violent crimes in the City of Fort Pierce, as well as strategies put in place."

Since Mother's Day, there have been eight shootings in the northwest part of the city, injuring at least 10 victims and killing at least three people. Multiple victims have been under the age of 18.

At a city commission meeting on Monday, city leaders released community poll results, which showed that only 55% of people feel safe from violent crime. 93% of residents polled said violent crime should be a top priority.

St. Lucie County Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky, whose district is Fort Pierce, told WPTV journalist Kate Hussey that, as one possible solution, commissioners are looking at raising salaries for law enforcement officers to better recruit and retain them.