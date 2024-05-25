5, including 3 teens, injured in shooting in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are investigating a shooting that injured five people, three of them are teenagers.

The shooting happened at around 12:23 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Avenue G in reference to a possible gunshot wound.

Fort Pierce police said in a Facebook post, the investigation revealed a gathering was taking place in an open area when five victims were wounded by gunfire.

All received non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, police said.

According to police, the victims range in age from 15 to 20 years old, with three of them being teenagers.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Dini at 772-979-1404 or mdini@fppd.org. To remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.