Suspect, 29, arrested in Fort Pierce shooting that left father of 2 dead

Antonio Watson faces murder charge in fatal shooting of Levil Smith, 37
Fort Pierce police say Levil Smith, 37, was shot to death on Mother's Day, leaving two young girls behind.
Posted at 5:47 PM, May 15, 2024
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Police have arrested a 29-year-old Fort Pierce man in connection with a Mother's Day shooting that left a father of two dead.

Antonio Watson was apprehended Wednesday afternoon on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, Fort Pierce police spokesman Larry Croom said.

Levil Smith, 37, was shot to death Sunday night near North 24th Street and Canal Terrace in Fort Pierce, Croom said.

Earlier this week, WPTV spoke to a woman who said she was a friend of Smith's. She said he was a father to two girls and "too sweet, too nice" for someone to want to shoot him.

A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately known, but Croom said the investigation was ongoing.

