Losing loved one in Fort Pierce shootings like a 'bad dream,' family member says

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One of the victims in the Fort Pierce shootings that left three people dead was a 24-year-old man who worked for the city's police department.

Sitting on his couch in the front room of his house, Quinton Johnson was on the verge of tears Monday.

"It's like a bad dream that I wish I could wake up from, and he's like here again," Johnson said.

But Johnson knows his godson, Devin Bradley, is gone.

"It's setting in day by day," Johnson said. "It seems like every time I'm talking about it I feel myself tearing up. I feel like a part of me is missing now."

WPTV Quinton Johnson discusses the agony of losing his godson, Devin Bradley, following a shooting in Fort Pierce on May 18, 2024.

Bradley was found dead Saturday from a gunshot wound in his house in the 1600 block of 24th Street.

Johnson said Bradley worked for the Fort Pierce Police Department. He was a musician and working on a degree when he was killed.

FORMER POSTAL EMPLOYEE AMONG THOSE KILLED

The other victim killed, Roosevelt Benjamin, 59, was found dead inside his home.

Benjamin's wife, Jeanette, who is deaf, said her husband was the love of her life.

Her daughter, Tonia Thompson, used sign language to convey her mother's grief.



"Yes, she said she loves him," Thompson said.

Jeanette Benjamin said her husband was a family man and a working man.

"She feels like she can't live without him," Thompson said of her mother. "She says it's going to be hard on all four of her daughters."

The U.S. Postal Service released the following statement about Benjamin's death:

"Roosevelt "Kent" Benjamin was a clerk at the Orange Avenue Station in Fort Pierce.



USPS has offered onsite counseling service to employees at the Orange Avenue Station as well as employees at the Fort Pierce Main Office.



Mr. Benjamin worked for the Postal Service for 30-plus years. He was well respected by his managers, supervisors, and co-workers ... he was an excellent employee."

The third victim, Craig Robinson, 50, remains a patient at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

All three men are from Fort Pierce.