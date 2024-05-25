Watch Now
'Final ride': Procession honors USPS employee killed in Fort Pierce shootings

Roosevelt "Kent" Benjamin described as beloved husband, father and USPS worker for over 30 years
Posted at 9:06 AM, May 25, 2024
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Family, friends and coworkers honored the life of Roosevelt "Kent" Benjamin, one of the three people killed in the Fort Pierce shootings a week ago, today.

Benjamin's family described him as a beloved husband, father and USPS worker for over 30 years.

USPS employees and postal masters from around the state held a procession Saturday morning from the post office where he worked in Fort Pierce, to his home on Avenue P, just a few blocks away.

Roosevelt "Kent" Benjamin's wife receives flowers, flag and plaque honoring his life.

Benjamin's wife was outside the home during the procession. USPS employees gave her flowers, a flag and a plaque to honor her late husband.

The post office manager told WPTV this procession is in hopes to give Benjamin his "final ride."

“Our plan is just to give Benjamin a final ride and show him how much we do appreciate his 39 years of service with us,” Djyminson Paul, of the Orange Ave Post Office, said.

A coworker also told us that employees are having a tough time dealing with his death. They describe Benjamin as a gentleman that was deeply loved.

The post staff is hanging their flag at half staff Saturday to honor him.

