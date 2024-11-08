Federal Emergency Management Agency helping those suffering from Hurricane Milton

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Dot Theriault sits in the lobby of the Havert L Fenn Center nervous about her second go around with FEMA.

"I was denied," she said.

Walking down the hall with her husband, Hurricane Milton runs through her mind along with the help that has come from loved ones in recent weeks.

Theriault said the roof on her home in the Spanish Lakes Subdivision was torn off during the tornado outbreak on Oct. 9.

WPTV Dot Theriault explains how she's navigating federal assistance after Hurricane Milton.

Her family has come from Maine and Alabama, all pulling together to help her with her roof repair. The financial impacts have taken a toll.

"But I wasn't insured, so I'm looking for some reimbursement for the roofing materials from FEMA," she said.

FEMA has set up shop in Fort Pierce to get folks registered for assistance. Weeks later folks continue to walk through the process face to face. The center touches on everything from the small business association to mental health services.

Region St Lucie County Volunteers give a 'ruck' as they help with clean up in Spanish Lakes Cassandra Garcia

"The state and our local partners are really who we are supporting to get this information out there," Sara Zuckerman with FEMA said. "So, no, the disaster recoveries don't start from day one they kind of ebb and flow."

The Rosenthals are dealing with costly electrical issues. Storms destroyed their air conditioning and a hot tub.

"I'm here today to see if they'll give us some income for the air conditioner that we lost," Susan Rosenthal said.

WPTV Sara Zuckerman with FEMA shares efforts on how they are helping residents.

Theriault said their community of Spanish Lakes will never be the same.

"As you know there were six people that died in our community. Some people's homes were absolutely gone, and they had nothing," she said. "We have a home and we've been blessed to have had food and water brought to the community. I just feel blessed."

The deadline for registering for FEMA assistance is coming up. You have to be in the system by Dec. 11.