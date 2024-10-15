Watch Now
Volunteers give a 'ruck' as they help with clean up in Spanish Lakes

The community was one of the hardest hit in St. Lucie County
The organization has had as many as 30 volunteers in one day.
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Spanish Lakes, a community badly hit by an EF3 tornado, is seeing an outpouring of support from volunteers.

Today the nonprofit Do You Give a Ruck spent time tarping up roofs, searching for personal belongings and chopping trees.

Spanish Lakes has been shut down to the public ever since Wednesday’s tornado, but some relief workers are being allowed access to lend a helping hand.

“The Army National Guard is doing their best to help out," said Charles Jackson with Do You Give a Ruck. "St. Lucie sheriff, St. Lucie Fire Rescue—they’re doing a great job out there, they’re doing what they can to help the people. We’re just doing the tasks that they can’t do or don’t have the time to do or the manpower to do.”

The organization has spent the last six days in Lakewood Park. They’ve had as many as 30 volunteers in one day.

They’ll be gathering again tomorrow and are welcoming anyone looking to get their hands dirty in the clean up.

