National Weather Service confirms 3 more tornadoes from last week's outbreak

The National Weather Service continues to assess the tornado outbreak that occurred across Florida last week, confirming three more tornadoes hit the Treasure Coast last week.

The total number of tornadoes that hit WPTV's five-county viewing area now stands at 15 — but that likely won't be the final total — WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said.

"We are continuing to solicit and assess information for these tracks as well, so hopefully we will get to rate them at a later date," NWS Melbourne Meteorologist Jared Heil said in a statement.

Below are details on the three tornadoes confirmed Wednesday by the NWS:

EF1 tornado in Fort Pierce

An EF1 tornado with peak winds of 95 mph tore a 6.75-mile path through Fort Pierce on Oct. 9.

The survey found that this tornado started at 4:14 p.m., touching down near the Belcher Canal, causing vegetative damage and partial roof loss near St. Lucie Boulevard and N 25th Street.

The tornado continued northwest across Treasure Coast International Airport, where several small planes were tossed and recorded gusts of 60 mph.

This tornado had a width of 150 yards.

The NWS said damage indicated winds of 85 to 95 mph in residential areas, particularly on Sparkling Pines Drive and within the Island Pines Golf Club. It then moved toward Lakewood Park, intersecting with a stronger EF2/EF3 tornado about an hour later.

Residents reported minor to moderate damage from winds of 65 to 75 mph. The radar debris signature continued north, but no significant damage was noted beyond the county line, indicating the circulation likely lifted before reaching Indian River County at about 4:24 p.m., according to the report.

No one was injured in this tornado.

Separate EF1 tornado in St. Lucie County

An EF1 tornado with estimated winds of 80-90 mph was on the ground for about 14 minutes from 2:59 p.m. to 3:13 pm. from Port St. Lucie to Fort Pierce.

The tornado's path length was 11.8 miles with a maximum width of 150 yards.

The NWS said this tornado caused minor residential damage in the Crane Landing, Sawgrass Lakes and Tulip Park subdivisions, with missing shingles and tree damage.

It continued north through areas near Florida's Turnpike, including Cashmere Cove and Northport Village with winds of 65-75 mph in this area.

"In Fort Pierce, the tornado caused significant structural damage to a metal canopy at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, with peak winds estimated at 90 mph before weakening and lifting near the I-95 and Okeechobee interchange," the NWS said.

The survey said no one was injured by this tornado.

EF0 tornado traveled from Palm City to Port St. Lucie

An EF0 tornado with peak winds of 75-85 mph carved an 18.1-mile path from Martin into St. Lucie counties.

The tornado started at about 2:05 p.m. and lasted until 2:40 p.m. and had a maximum width of 200 yards.

The NWS found that this tornado touched down near Southwest Martin Highway and Interstate 95, flipping a tractor-trailer and downing trees with winds of 75-85 mph.

In the Rosser Reserve subdivision, residential structures sustained minor to moderate damage, the survey said. A home in the Hidden Oaks community suffered major roof damage.

The tornado then weakened as it entered St. Lucie West, causing minimal damage before dissipating near the I-95 and Midway Interchange.

No injuries were reported from the tornado.

Read more tornado reports from the NWS:

