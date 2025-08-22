Delray Beach requests surveillance to protect Pride mural from being removed

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Fallout is growing against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) following the removal of a rainbow crosswalk outside the Pulse Memorial in Orlando.

It was part of the Pulse Memorial that honors the 49 lives lost in the 2016 tragedy.

This has raised concerns about the future of the Pride mural located in Delray Beach, which was created to honor the victims of the tragic Pulse nightclub shooting.

A call for police protection

Delray Beach’s Vice Mayor Rob Long is making it clear: If the state attempts to remove the Pride mural before the city’s hearing, they're going to call the cops for trespassing.

Long’s plan involves taking a stand with law enforcement.

“They have no right to be here at this point, they have no right whatsoever,” he stated.

Long has asked the city manager to request police surveillance at the intersection, following the events of the crosswalk in Orlando.

“Right now, we're complying with the law," Long said. "We're still going through an administrative challenge, so to me, it’s trespassing and destruction of property.”

WPTV has reached out to the Delray Beach Police Department for comment and we're working to get a response.

The removal of the Orlando rainbow crosswalk is believed to be FDOT's first act of enforcing a new mural policy, highlighting the department’s mission, as stated in their public release which reads in part:

"As the state highway department, it is the duty of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to ensure the safety and consistency of public roadways and transportation systems. That means ensuring our roadways are not utilized for social, political, or ideological interests."

Delray Beach residents stand guard

Local residents and organizations are mobilizing to ensure that what happened to the crosswalk in Orlando does not repeat itself in Delray Beach.

“The symbolism is very concerning. I am actually afraid that we're going to wake up tomorrow morning and we're going to get the same news,” resident Nicholas Coppola expressed.

Coppola is so committed to protecting the Delray Beach Pride mural that he’s willing to camp out overnight to prevent anyone from painting over it.

“What would be your plan if they start to remove the mural?” WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

“I don't know how much I can do, could I reason with them? They're employees of the state, they're told what to do, those in power, they're the ones who should be there, they're the ones we need to speak with. So in fairness to FDOT, they're being told what to do, but I don't know what I would do at that point, but I definitely will be watching," Coppola responded.

Wider community outcry

The actions of FDOT have ignited community organizations such as Compass Community Center, which view the removal as an attempt to erase LGBTQ+ visibility calling the move a disrespectful act against the community.

They are now calling on FDOT to reverse its decision and engage with Orlando's LGBTQ+ community in a respectful manner.

Equality Florida has also joined the protests, urging followers on social media to take part in a 'Rally for Visibility' outside the Pulse memorial.

Additionally, the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council has rallied behind Delray Beach in its fight to protect the city’s Pride mural.

“We are being threatened with murder, physical violence, harassment, and now we’re being threatened by the state over artwork, public artwork, that is not a safety hazard,” said Rand Hoch, president and founder of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council (PBCHRC).

The PBCHRC contributed $16,000, alongside the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, in 2021 to create the Delray Beach Pride mural.

Hoch emphasized that the state's actions of removing murals across Florida sends a message to the queer community.

“It’s a horrific message being sent to queer people in Florida and, for that matter, around the country,” he stated.

The future of the Delray Beach Pride mural

As tension mounts, a critical administrative hearing is set to take place in Delray Beach in just over a week, determining whether the state has any legal grounds to proceed with the removal of the mural from a city-owned street.

