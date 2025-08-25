West Palm Beach removes rainbow crosswalk to comply with FDOT regulations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — To comply with updated Florida Department of Transportation regulations, the city of West Palm Beach has power washed its rainbow crosswalk at Spruce Avenue and Northwood Road.

The work began Monday morning. The city said the completion is expected by Sept. 5, weather permitting, with work taking place Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., maintaining two-way traffic with flaggers.

The city released the following statement to WPTV's Joel Lopez:

As part of our continued commitment to meaningfully honor and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, the monument will be relocated and reimagined at Serenity Park in Northwood Village. The original historic colored LGBTQ+ flag bricks will serve as the centerpiece of a beautifully redesigned space, featuring enhanced landscaping, improved lighting, and other welcoming elements -- creating a safe, vibrant, and enduring tribute to the community.

